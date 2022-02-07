UAE: Second set of data from Hope Probe revealed; over 76GB now available to public

Data will help scientists, researchers, and space enthusiasts better understand the phenomena and interactions on the atmosphere of the Red Planet

Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022

The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) has shared the second tranche of Hope Probe's scientific data with the international community.

Over 76 GB of raw data has been uploaded in this phase to the EMM Science Data Centre from the Arab world's first interplanetary mission, Al Amal.

The data represents the core result of the scientific mission undertaken by the Hope Probe to explore the climate and atmosphere on Mars.

This data release includes information, images and insights collected by the state-of-the-art scientific equipment carried by the spacecraft between May 23 and August 31, 2021.

This will help scientists, researchers, and space enthusiasts better understand the phenomena and interactions on the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

Shedding light on the EMM's commitment to publish unprecedented scientific data collected every three months,

Project Director of the Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe, Engineer Omran Sharaf, said, "The release of the second batch of scientific data collected by Hope Probe reflects the Emirates' goal of making the observations freely available globally. We have already seen startling new observations from Hope and look forward to deriving important new insights into Mars' atmospheric dynamics and sharing them with the world."

The first set of data from the Hope Probe shared in October 2021 released unique images of Mars showing vast structures at a range of wavelengths suggesting a higher-than-expected variation in the density of atomic oxygen and pointing to unusual levels of atmospheric turbulence.

The observations also confound the scientists' perceptions on the distribution of ultraviolet light emitted from the upper atmosphere of Mars.

Deputy Program Manager and Science Lead of the Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe, Engineer Hessa Al Matroushi, opined, "The second batch of scientific data collected by Hope Probe from May 23, 2021, to August 31, 2021, includes important and unprecedented information that will help the global scientific community develop more accurate scientific models of the atmosphere in the Red Planet, and contributes to a deeper understanding of its changes. We will continue to make available and publish new batches of data every three months to maximise the use of such data for the scientists and researchers around the world interested in space science and exploration."

The first data set received significant interest from scientists, researchers, and space enthusiasts.

During the first 10 days of the publication of the data on the project's website, around two terabytes of data, including 1.5 terabytes of images, were downloaded.

Scientific instruments on board Hope Probe

The Hope Probe is carrying three state-of-the-art instruments:

Emirates Exploration Imager (EXI): The EXI camera captures high-resolution, digital coloured images of the Red Planet to measure ice and stratospheric ozone in the lower atmosphere.

Emirates Mars Infrared Spectrometer (EMIRS): It measures temperature and the distribution of dust, water vapour and ice clouds.

Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS): This instrument studies oxygen and carbon monoxide levels in the planet's thermal layer, as well as the presence of hydrogen and oxygen in the upper atmosphere.

Information is available at https://sdc.emiratesmarsmission.ae