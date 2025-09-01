UAE sends rescue team, food, medicines to Afghanistan after earthquake

The UAE has dispatched a search and rescue team from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command to assist those affected by the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

This deployment follows directives from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The UAE has also sent urgent humanitarian aid, including essential relief supplies such as food, medical supplies, and shelter tents, to support the affected people, the injured, and the wounded, and alleviate the impact of the quake on affected Afghan families.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late on August 31, in a mountainous area near the Pakistan border. The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time.

According to a spokesman for the Taliban-run government, the death toll from the earthquake has jumped to over 800, and the number of injured also rose to 2,800. The death toll could rise significantly, as many people remain trapped under rubble.

Earlier, the UAE has also expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan over the deadly earthquake on Monday.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the people of Afghanistan, wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

The urgent humanitarian aid comes as part of the UAE’s immediate relief response to natural disasters and various crises, reflecting its international responsibilities and humanitarian mission, and its commitment to swiftly extending help to the afflicted and those in need around the world.

The UAE continues its long-standing humanitarian approach and global role by standing alongside people affected by such emergencies, embodying the noble humanitarian values and principles that call for international cooperation and solidarity. Through the provision of urgent support and efforts to ease the suffering of those affected, the UAE remains at the forefront of countries responding promptly to disasters and crises.