Watch: UAE search and rescue team finds 10 missing people, continues operations in Nepal

The UAE search and rescue team is continuing its field operations in flood-affected areas of Nepal, in coordination with local authorities and specialist teams, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support humanitarian response and search and rescue operations.

The team has located 10 people reported missing following the floods, bringing the total number of missing people found since the start of its operations to 18. Search efforts have focused on the Rasuwa area, the Trishuli River and surrounding affected sites.

The team is using advanced equipment and technologies, including drones, aerial surveys and 3D mapping, to identify target locations and speed up the search for missing people.

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The operations coincide with the arrival of the fifth UAE humanitarian aid aircraft in Nepal, carrying equipment to support search and rescue efforts, including rescue boats, drones, power equipment and technical and logistical supplies. The equipment will be handed over to Nepalese search and rescue teams to strengthen their capabilities and support operations in affected areas.

Hamoud Al Afari, director of UAE relief operations, said UAE teams were continuing to work alongside Nepalese authorities, with search and rescue efforts guided by field priorities and information.

He added that the UAE was also providing the necessary equipment and supplies to help Nepalese teams continue their operations and reach affected areas.

On September 10, the team successfully located six missing people in the Trishuli area, as field search operations continued across the affected areas.