UAE's search-and-rescue team begins field operations in Nepal's Rasuwa area

The UAE Search and Rescue Team has begun its field operations in Nepal's Rasuwa area, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support search and rescue operations after devastating floods in Nepal.

The team is working in direct coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities, deploying its search and rescue capabilities to affected sites in the Rasuwa area.

It is conducting search and field-survey operations using advanced equipment and technologies, in addition to deploying drones for aerial photography and surveying and for producing three-dimensional maps. These capabilities support efforts to access affected areas and identify search locations.

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Hamoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said that the UAE team’s commencement of its duties reflects commitment to harnessing its capabilities and expertise to support those affected in Nepal.

He added: “We are coordinating with the Nepalese authorities to direct search and rescue capabilities to the areas most in need, while making use of the advanced technologies available to the team to support and accelerate search operations and efforts to locate missing persons.”

Since beginning its operations on the ground, the UAE's search-and-rescue team has played a pivotal role in overcoming obstacles and providing continuous relief support across various disaster-affected areas.

This humanitarian effort has continued despite the challenges of reaching areas and villages where essential infrastructure and basic necessities have been destroyed by floods and landslides. These efforts are being carried out alongside the UAE’s provision of humanitarian and relief assistance to Nepal.