UAE scores high on human, economic index among Arab countries

The UAE has been ranked among the top nations in the Arab world where people enjoy high personal and economic freedom.
The Human Freedom Index 2021 released by Fraser Institute ranked the UAE 6th in the Arab World and 7th in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, higher than Oman, Morocco, Turkey, Bahrain, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Yemen and Syria.
The Human Freedom Index (HFI) is based on 82 distinct indicators of personal and economic freedom in rule of law, security and safety, movement, religion, association, assembly, and civil society, expression and information, relationships, size of government, legal system and property rights, sound money, freedom to trade internationally and regulation.
Despite a drop of two positions to 131th, the UAE’s score improved in 2021 in the index. The UAE scored very high on security and safety, rule of law, civil justice, criminal justice, freedom of movement, freedom of religion and others.
In the region, countries that topped the list are Israel, followed by Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia, Kuwait and Qatar.
The countries that took the top 10 places globally are Switzerland, New Zealand, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Canada and Finland (tied at 6), Australia, Sweden, and Luxembourg.
Among the other major countries, the UK was ranked 14th, Germany, Japan, and the US tied at 15, South Korea at 31, France at 34, South Africa at 77, India at 119, Russia at 126, Turkey at 139, Pakistan at 145, China at 150 and Saudi Arabia at 155.
The countries where people have the least freedom are mostly those which are ravaged by civil wars such as Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Iran, Somalia, Burundi, Iraq and Libya.
