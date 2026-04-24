UAE scientists use AI to develop potential cancer treatment in under a year

UAE scientists have used artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a potential cancer treatment in under a year, marking a major breakthrough in how quickly new medicines can be created.

The early-stage treatment is designed to target hard-to-treat cancers, including aggressive brain tumours, offering hope for more precise and faster treatment options in the future.

The compound was developed using advanced AI models that analysed complex biological and chemical data, allowing researchers to move from discovery to a final candidate in less than 12 months, a process that traditionally can take more than 10 years.

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The research was carried out by a team at Insilico Medicine, a global biotechnology company specialising in AI-driven drug discovery, in collaboration with the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE).

“This achievement marks a turning point in global drug development and shows how effective AI can be in reducing the time needed to discover new medicines,” said Dr Alex Aliper, co-founder and president of Insilico Medicine.

The discovery phase alone was completed in about six months, with researchers generating and testing multiple molecules using AI tools, significantly speeding up early-stage development.

The treatment targets cancer cells more precisely while aiming to minimise its impact on healthy cells. Researchers said it also shows the ability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, which is often one of the biggest challenges in treating cancers that affect the brain.

The entire process, from identifying the biological target to designing and refining the compound was carried out within the UAE, highlighting the country’s growing capability to develop medicines locally rather than relying solely on imports.

Officials said the milestone reflects how generative AI can significantly speed up drug discovery, turning complex data into faster and more accurate development decisions while reducing both time and cost.

“This progress demonstrates how scientific research, combined with advanced technology, can be translated into real-world applications faster,” said Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, adding that such developments strengthen the UAE’s position in global pharmaceutical innovation and research.

She added that the achievement goes beyond a single treatment and reflects broader efforts to build a strong national ecosystem for pharmaceutical development, where research, regulation and investment work together to support innovation.

Experts noted that that traditional drug development is often a long and expensive process, sometimes taking more than a decade and costing billions of dollars, with no guarantee of success. The use of AI is increasingly being explored globally as a way to shorten this timeline and improve efficiency.

While the treatment is still in the early stages and will require further testing and clinical trials before it can be approved for use in patients, researchers said the development opens the door to faster, more efficient ways of discovering new medicines.

The breakthrough also signals the UAE’s growing role in the global biotech space, as the country continues to invest in advanced technologies and research capabilities aimed at improving healthcare outcomes.