UAE schools see strong attendance as students return; wellbeing remains priority

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

After a week of remote learning prompted by the missile threat due to the regional tensions, classrooms across the UAE came alive again on Monday as students returned to in-person learning, reconnecting with friends, teachers and routines many educators say children deeply missed.

School leaders across Dubai and Abu Dhabi reported strong attendance rates and a smooth transition back to campus, with many parents reassured by the safety measures, wellbeing support and clear communication maintained throughout the disruption.

For many students, the return was not just about academics. Teachers described a visible sense of excitement in corridors and classrooms as pupils resumed face-to-face interaction, co-curricular activities and a sense of normalcy.

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Educators stressed that while learning continuity remained important during the remote period, emotional wellbeing and helping children feel secure were central to schools’ reopening plans.

Strong attendance and a positive atmosphere

At Collegiate International School, principal Jonathan Cox said attendance was “very strong” as most students returned to campus.

He said schools had prioritised reassurance and wellbeing alongside academic continuity while maintaining “clear safety protocols", including adapted evacuation procedures where required.

“It was wonderful to see the energy and positivity across our schools as students reconnected with their teachers and peers,” Cox said.

He added that alongside ensuring academic continuity, student wellbeing remained a key priority. “Schools have continued to create calm, supportive environments with strong pastoral care, opportunities for social connection, and open communication with families to help students feel safe, settled, and confident back on campus.”

Focus on reconnecting socially

At Regent International School under Fortes Education, educators said the atmosphere on Monday closely resembled a regular school day.

David Williams said attendance was “extremely positive” and nearly at expected daily levels, adding that students were visibly excited to be back in school with classmates and teachers.

“Throughout the morning, the atmosphere across the school was calm, purposeful and incredibly positive,” Williams said.

He explained that schools resumed approved activities with particular emphasis on helping students reconnect socially and rebuild routines. “Staff have spent time checking in with students, re-establishing routines and ensuring that children feel safe, settled and confident in school. We have also maintained strong communication with parents throughout the process, which has been key in supporting a smooth transition back into school life.”

Williams said teachers were mindful that students may have experienced uncertainty differently during the remote-learning period.

“Our approach has been centred around flexibility, care and strong pastoral support,” said Williams, adding that teachers were naturally identifying any learning gaps while ensuring students felt emotionally supported.

‘Clear sense of routine and belonging'

At the British International School Abu Dhabi, attendance remained consistently high across year groups, according to deputy headteacher Stephanie Watson.

She said attendance was around 98 per cent, reflecting parents’ confidence in face-to-face learning and the importance families place on classroom education.

“Across the school, students returned positively, with a clear sense of routine and belonging,” Watson said.

The school’s full co-curricular programme, including sports, music, robotics, drama and leadership activities, has resumed, helping students stay engaged and connected.

Watson said a strong support structure involving tutors, heads of year and peer mentoring was helping students settle back comfortably.

“In practice, primary students benefit from routine and a nurturing classroom environment; Key Stage 3 students focus on relationships, resilience, and belonging through tutor time and PSHE, while senior school students receive mentoring and academic guidance to stay focused and confident,” she said.