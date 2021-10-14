UAE schools: Some schools start mid-term break next week

Some schools in the UAE will begin their mid-term break next week.

Authorities in Dubai have given the flexibility to schools to take a five-day break during the academic year, and some of them take a five-day break in the middle of the first term in October.

This year schools are taking a break from Sunday, October 17 to Thursday, October 21. The duration of the mid-term break can vary depending on the schools in the UAE.

On the eve of the school holidays, the UAE airlines have issued a peak travel advisory for residents travelling next week, asking them to check-in early and also ensure that they have all the relevant documents for check-in.

Emirates expects over 190,000 departing and arriving passengers to travel through Terminal 3 at Dubai International this weekend ahead of the mid-term school break. The busiest day for the airline will be on Friday, October 15, particularly as many customers depart on morning flights, although high passenger traffic is expected to start on Thursday, October 14, and will run through October 28.

In addition, more than 430,000 passengers will be arriving on Emirates flights during that same period, as many make their way for holidays in Dubai, and Expo 2020.

Due to Covid‑19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures, Emirates expects an increased waiting time at check‑in counters.

“Customers starting their journey in Dubai are requested to arrive early at the airport. Check‑in counters will be open 24 hours before your flight from Dubai, and you can check‑in for your flights and drop your luggage 24 hours before the departure of your flight. For customers travelling to the US, check‑in counters will open 12 hours before the flight. You can physically check‑in and drop your bags early. We encourage you to check‑in early and ensure you have all the relevant documents ready for check‑in.”

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi International Airport issued travel advice for residents travelling during the half-term break.

The airline said a large volume of passengers would travel during the half-term break from Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority calendar revealed winter break for schools from December 12, 2021, to December 30, 2021, and spring break for the Ministry of Education schools from March 27, 2022, to April 14, 2022. In comparison, international curriculum schools will have break spring break from March 27, 2022, to April 7, 2022. They have the option to extend the break up to one week.

