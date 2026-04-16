UAE schools resume without buses: Ministry clarifies flexibility, fees, rules

The UAE Ministry of Education has acknowledged that some families may face transportation challenges following the postponement of school bus services, saying schools will offer flexibility on a case-by-case basis to minimise disruption as students return to classrooms starting Monday, April 20.

School administrations will review special cases in coordination with parents and "provide the highest possible degree of flexibility" to ensure continuity of learning while easing the transition back to in-person education.

Here are the key clarifications issued by the ministry:

Why is in-person learning resuming despite the postponement of school bus operations?

Educational institutions have completed their full readiness for the resumption of in-person learning, including facility preparedness, staff readiness, and implementation of safety procedures. School bus operations, however, require additional operational arrangements in coordination with relevant entities, including transport authorities and municipalities, to ensure service readiness in line with the highest safety standards.

How long will the postponement of school bus services last, and how will families be informed of updates?

The measure will be reviewed weekly in coordination with the relevant authorities. Any updates regarding the resumption of school bus services will be announced through the ministry’s official approved channels as soon as they are confirmed.

Will schools provide flexibility regarding lateness or attendance difficulties during this period?

Yes. Schools will address transportation-related attendance challenges with flexibility on a case-by-case basis, taking into account family circumstances while maintaining the orderly functioning of the educational process.

How will school transport fees be handled during the current temporary bus postponement period?

No school transport fees apply in public schools. For private schools, arrangements related to school transport fees will be regulated by the relevant local education authorities in accordance with approved regulations.

Does the postponement apply to all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools across the UAE?

Yes, the measure applies to all public and private nurseries, kindergartens, and schools across the UAE.

Are schools safe for the resumption of in-person learning?

Yes. All educational institutions have completed the necessary readiness and preparation plans, including facility preparedness, training of educational and administrative staff, and updated safety and security procedures, ensuring a safe and reassuring learning environment for students and their families.