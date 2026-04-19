UAE schools reopen with staggered timings, hybrid learning, revised transport services

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Schools across the UAE will welcome students back for face-to-face learning from Monday, April 20, marking a significant return to campus life after more than a month of distance learning triggered by the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which began on February 28.

Some schools are introducing staggered timings to better manage the flow of students, while others are sticking to regular schedules but have redesigned entry, exit and classroom movement systems.

Schools are reopening with carefully planned measures aimed at ensuring safety, flexibility and continuity of learning.

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While many students are expected to return, some families who travelled abroad at the start of the crisis are either still overseas or waiting until they feel fully reassured before planning their return. Against this backdrop, schools are continuing to offer remote and hybrid learning options to ensure education remains uninterrupted.

Staggered starts, structured returns and hybrid classrooms

As schools prepare for reopening, several institutions are opting for staggered timings and blended learning systems to ease the transition. Staff training, campus walkthroughs and revised timetables are forming part of final readiness checks.

David Williams, Principal of Regent International School at Fortes Education said, “Staff have completed extensive online training over the past few weeks to ensure full preparedness. The initial part of Monday will focus on final checks and walkthroughs, before we welcome students and families back to campus with a staggered start at 10.30am.”

Other school leaders also confirmed that as students return tomorrow, school days this week will follow a structured yet slightly adapted format.

Gary Neil Williams, Principal, The Hope English School - A North Point Education School, said, “Initially, we will operate a modified timetable, with a strong focus on student well-being, routines and re-establishing learning habits. The first day(s) may be slightly shorter and more flexible, allowing time for orientation, pastoral support, and reinforcement of health and safety procedures before returning fully to the standard timetable.”

CCAs on hold as outdoor spaces remain closed under current guidance

At Innoventures Education, following KHDA inspections and approvals, the group will also resume on-campus learning, with more than 85 per cent of families opting for face-to-face education.

Timothy Roberts, Principal, Raffles world Academy, Dubai, said, “The school day will follow our regular schedule to provide consistency and reassurance for students. We will implement a hybrid model where designated teachers are assigned to deliver distance learning for students who are unable to attend in person. To support this, we have restructured school timetables and staff deployment to ensure that all students continue to receive high-quality learning. In addition, asynchronous learning options will be available for certain students, depending on subject choices or time zone differences.”

He further added operational adjustments linked to campus life and activities, saying, “While outdoor spaces are currently not in use, we have created dedicated indoor areas to ensure children still have opportunities to stay active and take breaks throughout the day. There will be a phased approach to the resumption of CCAs. Current guidance indicates that outdoor spaces are not available for use, and this is being reviewed on a weekly basis.”

Managing school flow and student movement on campus

Some other schools have also decided against staggered entry, instead focusing on streamlined procedures for arrival and dismissal while ensuring safe movement within campuses.

Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls said, “We will run a full school day on Monday for both in-person and remote learners. We have chosen not to stagger start times, as we recognise this can be challenging for families with multiple children. We feel confident in our arrival and dismissal procedures and have adapted them to ensure students can move safely into the building without outdoor waiting areas.

It will feel structured, but very manageable for students.”

Some schools remain online amid phased return plans

While many institutions are reopening campuses, others are continuing fully online learning this week before transitioning into hybrid models depending on readiness and student preference.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said, “We are online all of this week starting Monday and then hybrid depending on what students prefer.

“Our leadership and Health and Safety teams have absorbed the rigorous KHDA training in their respective domains. This framework we are now instilling across our entire staff with an active trickledown approach. We are physically redefining safe zones within our campuses and comprehensively auditing our emergency protocols.

“We recognise that readiness to return will not be uniform across every family. To bridge this, we are adopting a rotational hybrid model. If a family chooses to keep their child home, a robust distance learning option remains fully active. Moreover, we are assigning a different set of teaching staff to our online and face-to-face cohorts, ensuring no teacher is forced to divide their attention between a screen and a physical classroom.”