UAE schools reopen: Sharjah child safety body urges parents, teachers to work together

As children return to classrooms across the UAE, parents and schools have been urged to work together to create a safe and supportive environment for students throughout the new academic year.

The Child Safety Organisation in Sharjah has identified six key areas for families and schools to focus on as students settle into the 2026-27 academic year: safe journeys to and from school, health readiness, responsible digital use, respectful behaviour, open family dialogue, and regular communication between parents and teachers.

The organisation said a child’s safety begins from the moment they leave home and continues until they return, making cooperation between families, schools and the wider community essential.

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Children benefit when the adults around them provide consistent support and guidance, said Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Organisation.

“The school year succeeds when a child is surrounded by one network of trust — a family that listens, a school that notices and embraces them, and a digital space guided by knowledge and responsibility.”

She said children should feel comfortable speaking up, asking for help and building respectful relationships at home, at school and online.

“The more consistent the messages children receive at home, at school and in the digital world, the more aware their choices become and the more stable and positive their school experience will be,” Al Yafei added.

Healthy routines

The organisation also highlighted the importance of establishing healthy routines as students return to school.

Regular sleep, balanced nutrition, physical activity and adequate hydration can support children’s concentration, energy levels and emotional regulation during the school day.

Children aged six to 12 generally need nine to 12 hours of sleep a day, while adolescents aged 13 to 18 require eight to 10 hours.

The World Health Organisation recommends an average of 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity a day for children and adolescents aged five to 17.

The organisation said maintaining consistent routines during the first weeks of school can help children adjust to academic schedules and cope with the demands of the school day.

Digital safety and bullying

With technology increasingly embedded in children’s education and social lives, the Sharjah organisation urged parents to supervise their children’s online activities in age-appropriate ways.

It said digital safety should be built around dialogue and clear family agreements covering privacy, device use and online behaviour, rather than relying solely on restrictions.

Children should also know who they can approach when they encounter inappropriate content, uncomfortable interactions or situations that cross safe boundaries.

The organisation also called for cyberbullying to be addressed alongside traditional forms of bullying, as children’s social interactions increasingly extend to digital platforms.

Schools and families were encouraged to promote respect and acceptance of differences, and to help children understand how their online behaviour can affect others.

Talk to children

Regular conversations at home can help identify concerns early, the organisation said.

Parents were encouraged to look beyond homework and academic performance and take an interest in their children’s friendships, feelings and experiences at school and online.

Creating an environment where children feel heard can make it easier for them to speak about problems and seek help when needed.

The organisation also urged parents and schools to make sure children know which trusted adults they can approach if something makes them feel uncomfortable or concerned.

Parents and teachers ‘must stay connected’

Communication between parents and teachers was highlighted as another key element of child safety and wellbeing.

Families and schools see different aspects of a child’s life; parents may notice changes in behaviour, habits and emotions at home. At the same time, teachers observe attendance, interactions and relationships in the classroom.

Regular communication can therefore help both sides build a fuller picture of a child’s needs and identify concerns early.

The organisation said such communication should be based on trust, continuity and respect for the child’s privacy.

Continuing child protection efforts

The Child Safety Organisation said it will continue its awareness and training programs for children, families, and professionals working with them.

It will also continue cooperating with educational, social, security and health authorities to strengthen child protection and raise awareness of practices that promote children’s safety and wellbeing.

Child protection concerns in Sharjah can be reported to the Social Services Department’s Child Helpline on 800700.