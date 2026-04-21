UAE schools reopen: Guide for students, parents on dos, don'ts in case of alerts

As classrooms across the UAE reopen, safety is taking centre stage in the back-to-school experience for thousands of students.

While the return to in-person learning marks a step back to normal routines, schools are stepping up emergency response measures to keep students and staff protected at all times.

From safe zones to structured dismissal routines, preparedness is now part of the school day itself. In the first few days back, administrators say the focus will be as much on safety drills and response practice as on lessons, helping students know how to react quickly and calmly if needed.

Parents are also being kept in the loop, with clear guidance on drop-offs, pick-ups, and communication channels designed to avoid confusion during emergencies.

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At the core of it all is a simple priority: keeping students safe and reassured while they learn.

Here’s a quick guide on what students and parents need to know as schools gradually reopen for face-to-face learning.

What must students never do during an active alert?

During an active alert, certain actions are strictly prohibited as they can put you and others at risk. Students must:

Never leave their group or teacher to investigate sounds, alerts, or messages

Never use lifts during an evacuation — always use the stairs

Never photograph, film, or post on social media during an incident (this is prohibited under UAE law)

Never share unverified information with others during an incident

Never ignore an alert, even if it seems like a false alarm — always treat it as real

Never stand near windows, glass walls, or external doors

Never use phones during an alert — stay focused on teacher instructions at all times.

Emergency response actions in schools

What is the most important rule students should remember?

Safety comes first — always. Students and staff must prioritise lives over belongings. In any emergency, they must not go back for bags, phones, or personal items.

Are outdoor activities and assemblies allowed?

No. All learning and activities will take place indoors. Morning assemblies and outdoor activities remain suspended, and students should avoid open areas and windows.

What rules apply even on a normal school day?

Even on a normal day: no outdoor gathering, no loitering at gates or on paths outside school is allowed. Students are advised to go straight inside.

What are “safe zones” in schools?

Every classroom and common area has a designated safe zone that can be reached within one minute. Students will be trained to locate and use these spaces in the first days of school.

What should students do if an alert is issued while on the school bus?

If a student is in a school bus, the pupil must follow the instructions of the adults.

What happens if a warning is issued during dismissal?

Dismissal will stop immediately. Students will remain inside until an all-clear is given.

How will dismissal resume after an alert?

It will restart gradually and in an organised manner. Parents must wait for staff to hand over their child.

For parents

What should parents do during drop-off if an alert is issued?

Parents should follow designated timings and points, keep drop-offs brief, and ensure students do not gather at entrances. If an alert is active, enter the building immediately with your child if it is safe, and do not wait outside.

Can parents wait outside the school gates?

No. Gathering near gates, courtyards, or sidewalks is not allowed as it creates safety risks.

Are school buses operating?

Yes, transport services have resumed after a green light from the relevant UAE authorities.

How should parents stay reachable?

Keep registered phone numbers switched on and updated. Many schools require at least two emergency contacts for each student.

Can parents contact teachers directly during the day?

No. All communication must go through official school channels to ensure clear and organised responses.

Should parents come to school during an emergency?

No. Parents must not come to school during an active alert unless instructed.

What should parents do if their child is with them?

Move immediately to the nearest safe, covered indoor location and avoid open spaces.

What if the child is travelling alone?

Instruct them to go to the nearest safe indoor location and stay there until the active warning is lifted.

Should parents try to reach the school?

No. Wait until the official all-clear before heading to school.

Which information sources should families trust during an emergency?

Only official alerts from school management and UAE authorities. Social media, forwarded messages, and WhatsApp groups should be ignored to avoid panic and misinformation.