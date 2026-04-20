Back to school: UAE schools reopen with over 80% attendance after distance learning

UAE schools reopened their gates this morning with strong student attendance, indicating confidence among families after more than a month of disruption caused by the US-Israel-Iran war.

In Dubai, early estimates suggest that over 80 per cent of students have returned to campuses that received clearance from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), marking a significant step towards normalcy.

For many schools, the turnout exceeded expectations, reinforcing the effectiveness of safety protocols and clear communication in reassuring families.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

High attendance signals parent confidence

Nicholas Rickford, Principal, Sunmarke School at Fortes Education, highlighted how attendance reflected trust from the community. “Around 75 per cent of our students returned on site for the first day, which is a very encouraging figure. Having such a high proportion of children back with us on day one speaks volumes about the confidence our families have placed in the safety protocols we have in place.

"In line with KHDA guidance on dual delivery, we have prepared for both in-person and remote learners simultaneously, ensuring that students learning from home receive the same high-quality provision as those in the building.”

Readiness driven by detailed risk assessments

Across one of Dubai’s largest school groups, attendance figures were even higher, with families opting strongly for face-to-face learning.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said, “We opened Collegiate International School, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy Al Barsha, Raffles International School, Raffles World Academy and the Raffles Early Childhood Centres across Dubai today.

Following education authority's inspections and approvals, the group is among the first to resume on-campus education, with over 85 per cent of families opting for face-to-face learning. Readiness has been driven by detailed risk assessments, strict regulatory compliance, and full staff training on emergency response protocols.”

Similarly, at Brighton College Dubai, the morning was marked not just by numbers but by emotion, as students reconnected with peers and teachers.

Simon Crane, Principal of Brighton College Dubai, said, “Around 85 per cent of the school’s community has returned this morning.

There are lots of smiles across campus. Parents understandably had many questions, so we’ve prepared a comprehensive FAQ booklet. Students will also receive briefings from their teachers today on safety procedures, followed by practice drills later. We’re looking forward to re-establishing a calm routine and helping students reconnect with their peers and teachers in the first week.”

Campuses balance routine and hybrid learning on day one

Other schools echoed similar sentiments, pointing to strong attendance across year groups and a shared eagerness to return to structured learning.

Ann Haydon MBE, Principal, GEMS Wellington Academy, Al Khail, said, “The majority of students will be attending in-school lessons. Our teachers are excited to welcome all students across all year groups back tomorrow morning and to resume in-school learning together.

We are delighted to open our doors once again and look forward to reconnecting with our students and families as we welcome everyone back to our school community.”