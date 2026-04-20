UAE schools reopen April 20: Routine rebuilds with new safety rule

As schools across the UAE prepare to reopen on Monday (April 20), campuses are balancing excitement with heightened vigilance.

After weeks of disruption due to the US-Israel-Iran war, families are now looking for reassurance that classrooms will be both safe and structured.

Educators highlight the focus is not just on reopening doors, but on rebuilding routine in a way that prioritises wellbeing. From clear communication channels to detailed emergency protocols, schools are putting systems in place to support students through the transition.

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A cautious return to classrooms

Across Dubai, institutions have aligned closely with regulatory authorities, ensuring readiness checks, staff training, and contingency plans are firmly in place ahead of the first school bell.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said preparations across multiple campuses have been extensive, with the group “implementing extensive operational and safety measures to support a controlled return to in-person learning,” while highlighting how readiness has been driven by “detailed risk assessments, strict regulatory compliance, and full staff training.”

“Standardised procedures are in place across all campuses, including shelter-in-place, reverse evacuation, and evacuation protocols, with designated safe zones and assembly points…

"These are supported by real-time student accountability through register checks, controlled campus movement, and continuous supervision, ensuring that communication with parents remains clear and wellbeing support is embedded throughout the day," she added.

At the school level, leaders are focusing on clarity and consistency to reassure families navigating the return.

Safety drills, communication key to parent confidence

Lisa Johnson, principal of the American Academy for Girls, explained how structured responses will guide every scenario, noting: “We have clear protocols in place… students and staff will move immediately to designated safe zones, with teachers completing a rapid check-in process and trained wing leaders supporting each area.”

“At dismissal, if an alert is issued, students will remain in school and shelter in place until the official all-clear is given… it is very important for parents to understand they will not be able to collect their children during an alert.

"We kindly ask that parents do not call the school during an active alert, as staff will be fully focused on ensuring student safety. Families can feel confident that their children are supervised, accounted for, and cared for at all times," she added.

‘Shelter-in-place’ procedure

Schools are also adjusting daily routines to meet safety guidelines while maintaining a sense of normalcy.

Matthew Barrett, principal of Raffles International School, said, “extensive planning and preparation has been undertaken to fulfil the KHDA requirements”.

He added that while “assemblies and outdoor activities are not permitted,” efforts are underway to ensure “students return to an environment that is as close to usual processes as possible.”

He noted that students will be gradually introduced to safety procedures, with “brief orientations or walkthroughs during the first few days” and any formal drills scheduled in line with official guidance.

For many schools, the emphasis is on calm execution during any emergency. Simon Jodrell, principal of Jebel Ali School, described a coordinated response system.

“In the event of an emergency alert during the school day, we would immediately initiate what is known as a ‘shelter in place’ procedure… all students are calmly guided to designated indoor safe areas, movement across the school stops, registers are taken, and leadership, medical and safeguarding teams oversee the process," he said.

He added that communication remains central, with schools staying “in close contact with the relevant authorities until an ‘all clear’ is given,” while structured systems during drop-off and pick-up ensure “every student is safe and every family is kept informed.”

'People first' approach

Meanwhile, major operators like GEMS Education are reinforcing a ‘People first’ approach, reminding families that safety outweighs all else. In a circular to one of its schools, it recently stated:

“People First Students and staff safety comes first — always. Lives take priority over belongings. In an emergency, never go back for bags, phones or possessions. They can be replaced; lives cannot.

Stay Indoors — All learning and activities happen indoors. Morning assemblies and outdoor activities remain suspended. Students must not gather in courtyards, open areas or near windows

Safe Zones Every classroom and common area has a designated safe zone reachable within one minute. Students must learn these locations during the first days of school.

Official Alerts Only follow official alerts from school management and UAE authorities. Do not rely on social media, forwarded messages or WhatsApp groups. Rumours create panic.”