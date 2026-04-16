UAE schools reopen with flexible return, hybrid learning for students still abroad

As schools across the UAE prepare for in-person classes starting Monday, April 20, teachers are stepping up efforts to ensure no student is left behind, especially those still overseas or unable to return immediately.

The move follows more than a month of distance learning, introduced after the Ministry of Education (MoE) shifted schools online on March 2 amid regional tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran war. While classrooms will come alive again, the transition may not be uniform for all families.

Some parents travelled abroad at the start of the crisis and are still planning their return. Authorities said school bus services will remain suspended for now, requiring parents to adjust transport and access arrangements.

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Against this backdrop, institutions have been in discussions with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to fine-tune reopening strategies that balance safety, flexibility and emotional well-being.

Support for students unable to return immediately

Simon Jodrell, Principal of Jebel Ali School, described the return as a “very positive and reassuring step,” noting that while distance learning ensured continuity, “there is no substitute for the energy, connection and sense of belonging” of being physically present in school.

Acknowledging that not all families are in the same position, he added that schools are approaching the situation with flexibility.

“We recognise that families may have different circumstances and levels of readiness, and this is something we are approaching with both flexibility and understanding. While we continue to follow KHDA guidance closely, we are working to ensure appropriate support is in place for students who may not be able to return immediately.

Clear communication with parents, alongside a responsive and compassionate approach, will be key to ensuring that every child is supported during this transition period.”

Jodrell highlighted the extensive groundwork underway to ensure a safe reopening, including emergency planning, staff training and operational readiness checks.

“This includes the approval of a comprehensive School Emergency Response Plan, extensive staff training across academic, administrative and operations teams, and detailed operational planning to ensure that all safety protocols are embedded in daily practice. We will also undergo a KHDA compliance visit to confirm our readiness before reopening.

Alongside these measures, we are placing a strong emphasis on wellbeing, ensuring that students are supported emotionally as they return, with time to reconnect, re-establish routines and feel confident back in the classroom.”

Wellbeing and routines take centre stage

At Brighton College Dubai, Headmaster Simon Crane echoed similar sentiments, emphasising a gradual, supportive transition back to school life. Teachers will prioritise helping students readjust socially and emotionally before resuming the full academic pace.

“Our teachers will also spend time next week helping pupils re-establish routines, reconnect with their peers and settle back into school life before moving fully back into the usual pace of the term.

We understand that some families may still face challenges in returning immediately. KHDA has indicated that schools may offer a combination of on-site and distance learning, tailored to their communities' needs. We will continue to work individually with any family requiring short-term flexibility and will ensure that pupils are able to continue learning whilst arrangements are made.”

Crane noted the return to campus brings tangible benefits for both students and parents, from access to facilities and pastoral care to a renewed sense of structure and confidence.

“For pupils, returning to the classroom means renewed access to face-to-face teaching, specialist facilities, pastoral support and the wider co-curricular life of the school. For parents, it provides certainty, structure and confidence that their children are once again benefiting from the full school experience.

We have spent the past few days carefully preparing for a smooth transition back to campus. Our staff have remained in close contact with families throughout the remote learning period and we have put in place a detailed re-entry plan.”

He said preparations include communication, phased routines, emotional support and operational checks.

This includes:

Clear communication with parents ahead of the return

A phased reintroduction to normal routines during the first day

Additional pastoral support for any pupils who may feel anxious about returning

Careful review of transport, arrival and dismissal arrangements

Readiness checks across classrooms and specialist teaching areas

Continued flexibility from teachers to help pupils bridge any gaps between remote and in-person learning

Crane said, “As we return to campus, our focus is simple: to ensure every child feels safe, supported and excited to be back in school.”