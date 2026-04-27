Proms, farewells return to UAE schools for students after weeks of disruption

As UAE schools enter the final stretch of the academic year, farewell events and prom nights are gradually returning to campus calendars. After weeks of disruption caused by the regional war, many institutions are cautiously reviving end-of-year traditions while reimagining how students experience closure.

The return to campus has brought renewed optimism for some, while others continue to navigate logistical challenges. Schools are making concerted efforts to ensure graduating students do not miss marking one of the most important milestones of their lives.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Balancing celebrations with care

Dr Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Executive Vice-President and Principal/CEO of Al Khaleej International School, acknowledged that while traditional gatherings were initially impacted, schools have stepped in to support students in other meaningful ways.

“While students may not be able to come together for farewells, proms, or large graduation ceremonies, schools have strengthened personalised academic and pastoral support through regular virtual check-ins, mentoring sessions, and ongoing access to wellbeing and counselling teams. Teachers and form tutors maintain close contact with students to provide reassurance, guidance, and continuity during this final phase of schooling,” she said.

Now, with restrictions easing and students returning to campus, schools are gradually reintroducing key events. Abu-Shamat explained that institutions are working to restore a sense of normalcy without overlooking students still affected by travel or other constraints.

“As students approach the end of their school journey, schools are supporting them through a combination of meaningful communal milestones and personalised care. Graduation ceremonies and end-of-year celebrations are now able to take place, allowing students to come together to mark this important transition,” she said.

She added that efforts are underway to ensure no student feels left out, even if they are not physically present.

“For students currently outside the country, schools maintain close academic and pastoral support through regular communication, access to learning materials, mentoring, and wellbeing guidance to ensure continuity and connection. While some events were cancelled in recent weeks, schools are actively working to reschedule key activities where possible so senior students can still create positive and lasting memories in their final year.”

This renewed focus is not just on events but on emotional wellbeing and reflection. Schools embed activities that help students process their transition, from mentoring conversations to guided discussions about life after graduation.

Reimagining the senior experience

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai), plans are already in motion to bring back hallmark celebrations—though with thoughtful adjustments.

“We are mindful that for our Year 13 A-level and IBDP students, this is a defining moment in their school journey. While uncertainty has impacted the traditional calendar, we are working towards a shared goal of bringing both pathways together for a joint, in-person graduation and prom at the end of the year,” said Tom Douch, Head of Secondary.

The school is aiming to preserve traditions that define its graduation ceremonies, including symbolic gestures that resonate across year groups.

“Our ambition is to host this within school, preserving those goosebump, spine-tingling moments that define a NAS graduation, including our much-loved tradition of students receiving a symbolic gift from EYFS children, reflecting our belief that graduation is a journey that begins the moment a child enters our school,” he said.

Beyond the prom and graduation, NAS Dubai has focused on creating smaller, meaningful experiences throughout the year to build a sense of belonging.

“Alongside this, we have ensured the Sixth Form experience remains rich and meaningful throughout the year. Through our ‘Moments That Count’ approach, students have experienced a series of milestone events, from celebrating their ‘last first day’ to our Senior Sunrise at the beach,” he added, highlighting how schools prioritise memories amid uncertainty.

Douch emphasised that creating closure goes beyond a single event.

“Creating a sense of closure and belonging is central to our approach. We recognise this is not just about events but about emotional transition, reflection, and legacy,” he said, noting that shared activities, student-led initiatives, and inter-year interactions continue to shape the final term experience.

Different calendars, same milestone

Meanwhile, schools following different curricula have their own timelines. Sheela Menon, Principal of Ambassador School, noted that in Indian curriculum institutions, graduation typically occurs much earlier in the year.

"As an Indian curriculum school, we conduct our Grade 12 graduation ceremony in January, ahead of the board examinations that begin in February. Accordingly, the graduation ceremony for this academic year was completed in January."