UAE schools explore whether rewards can get children to read more books

For parents trying to get children to put down their screens and pick up a book, the challenge can feel familiar: how do you make reading compete with the instant gratification of digital content?

Singapore is trying a novel approach. Its National Library Board (NLB) launched ReadSG on September 6 as part of a five-year national movement to make reading a regular habit. Participants are encouraged to read for at least 15 minutes a day and record their sessions on the government’s CrowdTaskSG platform, with virtual rewards that can eventually be converted into money.

The initiative comes amid concerns over digital distraction and the amount of time people spend consuming short-form content.

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Could rewards also encourage more children in UAE schools to read? Khaleej Times spoke to school leaders and a Dubai-based life coach to understand whether incentives can help turn reluctant readers into regular ones — and where schools need to draw the line.

Amel Dali-Bey, Deputy Head of Primary at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, said rewards and recognition can be particularly useful when children need an initial push.

“Rewards and recognition can be a useful starting point, particularly for reluctant readers who may need that initial motivation to pick up a book. In primary schools, simple incentives such as reading challenges, class recognition, or celebrating milestones can help create excitement around reading.”

But the objective, she stressed, should go beyond simply getting children to complete a reading target. The longer-term aim is to help children discover enjoyment in reading and make it part of their routine.

“However, the longer-term goal is always for that external motivation to develop into genuine enjoyment and a regular reading habit.

“Reading also offers something increasingly valuable in a fast-paced digital world: the opportunity to slow down, concentrate deeply, and become absorbed in something without expecting an immediate reward.”

From reading points to passports and book talks

Schools in the UAE are already using a range of recognition and reward systems to encourage reading.

Noufal Ahmed, Founder and MD of Woodlem Education, said the focus should be on nurturing reading as a culture rather than treating it simply as another school task.

“Reading is a vital pillar of literacy and lifelong learning. Every effort is made to nurture a joyful and consistent reading culture. Dojo points ( a school communication and behaviour-management platform) with parents actively aware of the reading expectations, motivate children, while the monthly Best Reader Award recognises classes that demonstrate strong reading habits.”

Woodlem’s approach also combines rewards with access to libraries and reading apps. Ahmed said some students have progressed from readers to published authors, while the group is looking at new ways to make reading more visible and social.

“As a new initiative, we propose the Woodlem Reading Passport – Read, Reflect & Recommend, where students record books, share reflections and recommend titles to peers. Reading Miles, badges, certificates and Book Talks will celebrate their progress.”

The idea is to make progress something children can see and share, while giving them reasons to discover new books and discuss what they have read.

“Through these initiatives, reading becomes more than a skill—it becomes a visible, celebrated and lifelong culture.”

Can rewards create readers — or just reward reading?

While incentives can help children get started, Girish Hemnani, a Dubai-based life coach and energy healer, said schools and parents need to distinguish between encouraging a behaviour and creating a lasting identity around it.

“Rewards are useful for building the system, not the identity."

“When a child is choosing between a book and the instant feedback of a tablet, the friction to read is high. A small reward or challenge acts as an immediate payoff that makes the habit attractive enough to start.”

In his view, the immediate benefit of an incentive is that it can overcome the initial resistance to opening a book.

“It solves the activation problem, it gets them to open the book for two minutes today, five minutes tomorrow.

“However, an incentive can only buy temporary compliance. You cannot bribe someone into becoming a reader.”

The bigger challenge, he said, is helping children reach a point where the activity itself becomes rewarding.

“In habit formation, what is immediately rewarded is repeated, but what is personally meaningful is reinforced. Points, gold stars, and gift cards get the behavior off the ground, but they are scaffolding.”

For children to develop a genuine reading habit, Hemnani said, they need opportunities to find books that connect with their interests and curiosity.

“The true habit takes root only when the reading itself becomes frictionless and satisfying, when a kid finds a comic, a mystery, or an idea that pulls them in.”