UAE schools revert to distance learning until May 8 after renewed Iranian attacks

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Schools across the UAE have once again shifted to distance learning until Friday, after the announcement was made this evening by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The move comes after emergency alerts were issued to residents today amid heightened regional tensions.

The UAE’s emergency alert system was triggered five times within three and a half hours, as Iranian missiles were detected after a ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran conflict came into effect on April 9.

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In response, education authorities and school administrations moved swiftly to remote learning platforms, ensuring continuity of academic activities. Schools are maintaining regular timetables for now, while closely monitoring official updates.

Institutions remain in constant coordination with authorities and are expected to communicate promptly with parents and students should there be any changes. For the moment, classes are continuing as scheduled in an online format.

Maintaining flexible systems

The latest shift comes just weeks after students across the UAE resumed in-person learning on Monday, April 20, following nearly seven weeks of distance education.

Remote learning had initially been introduced as a precautionary measure amid regional security concerns tied to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. During that period, schools, nurseries and universities operated in a state of heightened readiness, with staggered returns implemented to ease the transition back to campuses.

Education regulators also intensified safety preparedness through inspections, training programmes and operational reviews.

Authorities had earlier made clear that institutions must be ready to pivot between in-person and remote learning depending on evolving circumstances — a directive now being put into action once again.

For the education regulators and the schools, the priority remains clear: maintaining flexible systems that ensure uninterrupted learning, regardless of the situation on the ground.