Sharjah school that offers viral Meliha milk runs out of stock daily; 100 bottles gone within hours

There has been a growing demand for Meliha milk at a school in Sharjah, with the product frequently running out in the school's cafeteria. Other schools and universities across the UAE are also requesting it to be made available in their cafeterias.

The Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment, under the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, has supplied its organic and safe products to the Creative Science Schools as part of the 'Baba Sultan Healthy Food Ambassadors' programme.

However, the initial stock was insufficient due to the overwhelming response from students.

Maja Hussein, the principal of American School of Creative Science, shared with Khaleej Times: "We started with 60 packs, then increased it to 100 daily. But even now, we need more supplies."

She added: "The milk is sold out during the first and second breaks, and by the third break, students still request it, but it’s already gone."

Students have expressed their love for the milk’s taste, with many noting that their families also purchase it for home use.

Nearly 70 per cent of the school’s students are Emirati nationals, further highlighting the local appeal of the product.

Dr Engineer Khalifa Al-Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, commented on the rising demand, saying: "We are receiving numerous requests for our milk from educational institutions across the UAE, including schools and universities, as they seek to provide healthy nutrition for their students."

He continued: "Our strategy for organic food security supports the promotion of healthy eating habits among school students and the wider community." Dr Khalifa Al-Tunaiji also mentioned that the organic and safe products they provide help reduce diet-related health issues by encouraging sustainable and nutritious dietary practices to protect future generations. The programme was officially launched at the American School of Creative Science in Sharjah and will soon be implemented across multiple schools in the emirate. The event was attended by Dr Engineer Khalifa Musabah Al-Tunaiji, CEO of SAFCO, Salah Bukhatir, CEO and Founder of Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management (BEAM), and several other key officials. This initiative reflects the vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has prioritised student health and well-being. The 'Healthy Food' programme, launched as part of the 'Baba Sultan Healthy Food Ambassadors' initiative, seeks to instil the importance of a nutritious and safe diet among students. Organised by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the programme leverages educational ambassadors to raise awareness and promote healthy eating practices across schools in Sharjah.