UAE school fees: Parents facing job loss, salary cuts offered easier payment plans

As financial pressures mount for some UAE families amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, schools across the country highlight that they are stepping up support through flexible payment plans, open dialogue, and personalised arrangements aimed at helping parents manage fee commitments without disrupting their children’s education.

The issue has resurfaced after celebrity radio host Kris Fade shared his frustration over the way a school communicated unpaid fee reminders to his family.

Fade recently posted video talking about a suspension notice sent by his daughters’ school, warning that they could be suspended for three days over unpaid Term 3 fees. While he clarified that Terms 1 and 2 had already been settled, he said the issue was not about refusing payment but about the manner in which the communication was handled.

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His comments struck a chord with many parents balancing school fees alongside job uncertainty, unpaid leave, and rising household pressures.

At the same time, schools maintain that they too are operating under financial obligations, including staff salaries, campus operations, and maintaining educational standards, making fee collection an essential part of running institutions smoothly.

Schools stress empathy and dialogue

Schools told Khaleej Times that many institutions are already working directly with parents facing temporary hardship.

GEMS Education Group CEO Dino Varkey said schools are focusing on “continuity, stability, and the wellbeing of students” while helping families navigate financial strain.

He said, “across our schools, teams engage directly with families through ongoing dialogue, tailored payment arrangements, and practical support pathways designed to help ease short-term pressures while maintaining each child’s educational experience."

Circumstances are reviewed individually and “with care”, recognising that no two family situations are the same.

“GEMS families also have access to mechanisms that support monthly instalment plans aimed at providing additional flexibility where required. Where further support may be needed, schools may guide families towards wider assistance programmes available within the GEMS community.”

“We recognise that many families may experience temporary financial challenges, and believe that early engagement, open communication, and constructive dialogue are essential in reaching practical and workable solutions,” he added.

“Education is built on long-term partnership and trust between schools and families,” he reiterated. “Our responsibility is not only to maintain high standards of learning and operational continuity across our schools, but also to approach these conversations with empathy, discretion, and understanding.”

Monthly instalments, flexible arrangements

Woodlem Education CEO Asmal Ahmed said the group’s payment structure is already designed to reduce pressure on families by avoiding large upfront payments.

“Instead, the process is arranged through manageable monthly installments to make fee payments more practical and convenient for families,” Ahmed said.

He added that the approach is intended to help parents “manage their financial commitments more comfortably without affecting their daily lives” while ensuring uninterrupted education for students.

Meanwhile, Swiss International Scientific School Dubai said parents facing difficulties are encouraged to come forward and discuss their situations openly.

Femees Vala Kettil, Finance Manager at the school, said, “open dialogue, empathy, and understanding” remain central to the school’s approach.

“Where needed, we work with families on flexible payment instalment plans and encourage direct conversations through personal meetings or calls to ensure concerns are handled sensitively and constructively.”

She said families requiring support are offered flexible instalment plans, with concerns handled through “personal meetings or calls” to ensure conversations remain sensitive and constructive.

At the same time, Kettil noted that schools must continue maintaining “clear and transparent communication around fee obligations,” particularly as delayed payments can affect report cards, transfers, and re-enrolment processes.

The remarks by the school leadership also reflect the broader position maintained by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which has consistently stressed the importance of schools maintaining transparent communication with families, while ensuring fee obligations are met.

The Dubai's education regulator states, "Tuition fees remain payable for any period during which the service was available and delivered, including when the service is delivered through distance learning or any other alternative method deemed appropriate and approved by KHDA."