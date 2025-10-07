AI transforms how UAE prepares its next generation of government leaders

Artificial intelligence is becoming central to how future public leaders in the UAE are trained. The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government has unveiled School 5.0, an initiative that integrates AI across academic and administrative operations, equips students with the tools to use the technology effectively, and reimagines leadership education for a data-driven future.

School 5.0 is part of a broader series of initiatives under the School’s new MBRSG 33 strategy, unveiled during the institution’s 20th anniversary celebrations. The strategy also includes the Future Governments Research Center, a hub for applied research and policy solutions, and the Dubai Behavioral Insights Lab, which uses behavioral science to design public policies that improve government efficiency and citizens’ quality of life.

Speaking about the School’s ambitions, Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, said, “Education is evolving rapidly, and our approach must keep pace with emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. This strategy allows us to integrate AI fully into the School’s operations, preparing leaders to navigate a rapidly changing world.”

He added, “Our ambition is to be among the top five government schools worldwide. In research, we aim to become a leading center in the Arab world, and in leadership programs, we strive to be number one regionally.”

Students and staff will learn to use AI as a tool to enhance learning and decision-making rather than as a limitation. “We are training students to use AI effectively, ensuring proper assessment of their skills and maximizing its benefits,” Al Marri explained. In the education sector, the School aims to modernize curricula, develop skills, and ensure AI is applied strategically and responsibly.

The launch of School 5.0 coincided with the graduation of the School’s 12th master’s cohort. Seventy-five students from 27 government and private sector entities received degrees in executive leadership, public administration, public policy, and innovation management. The ceremony, attended by government and academic leaders, marked both the milestone anniversary and the continuing evolution of leadership education in the UAE.

The graduation also highlighted the School’s 20th anniversary, reflecting two decades of leadership development in the UAE. Over this period, the School has graduated 833 master’s students, trained more than 30,000 participants in executive education programs, produced over 600 research papers, and established 115 strategic partnerships with local and international institutions.

Reflecting on the School’s achievements, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the School's Board of Trustees and Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, noted the institution’s role in empowering youth as a key national resource. “The school's two decades of existence reflect its success in becoming an academic hub that embodies the UAE's approach to developing young leaders,” he said.

He also praised the graduates for their preparedness to lead change and advance the country’s administrative model. “The school is proud of its graduates, who possess the necessary tools and skills to achieve a competitive administrative model aligned with the nation’s future aspirations,” Al Falasi added.