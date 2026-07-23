UAE school admissions: FS1 or FS2? Parents seek clarity as age cut-off changes reshape enrolment decisions

As schools across the UAE finalise admissions and class allocations for September, many parents are facing a crucial question: should their child begin in Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) or move directly into FS2?

The debate gained prominence following the UAE Ministry of Education’s earlier decision to shift the school-entry age cut-off from August 31 to December 31. While the change aims to align admission rules more closely with international standards, it has left some families — particularly those with children born between September and December — uncertain about the most appropriate starting point.

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To ease concerns, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) introduced a one-time transitional arrangement for the 2026-27 academic year, giving some children affected by the revised cut-off flexibility around whether they enter FS1 or FS2, subject to eligibility requirements.

Schools now highlight that ahead of the new academic year in September, for many parents, however, the decision goes beyond age. Questions around school readiness, confidence, social development and long-term academic progression are prompting them to seek guidance from institutions as they navigate a choice that could shape their child’s early years of learning.

Growing concerns over long-term implications

Sarah O'Regan, Principal and CEO of GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said the school has seen a noticeable increase in enquiries from parents affected by the revised regulations.

She noted that families are looking for reassurance that they are making the right choice and are particularly concerned about future flexibility.

“We have seen an increase in enquiries from families seeking reassurance that they are making the right decision for their child. The most common questions relate to the long-term implications of choosing either FS1 or FS2, particularly whether children would be able to move between year groups later or repeat a year.”

O'Regan explained that because placement decisions cannot later be altered under the revised regulations, many parents want greater certainty before enrolment.

“As the revised regulations state that, once a child has been placed in a year group, this decision cannot subsequently be changed, parents naturally want confidence that they are making the best choice for their child's future learning and development.”

Similar concerns are being raised at Nord Anglia International School Dubai.

Svenja Cassia, Director of Admissions, said many families are trying to understand how the new age cut-offs will affect their child's educational pathway.

“Some families are seeking reassurance around whether their child is ready to start school earlier than they had anticipated, while others are asking whether there is flexibility to delay enrolment until the following year in line with the traditional British curriculum cut-off dates.”

She added that expatriate families are also considering the longer-term impact if they relocate overseas.

“We have also received questions from expat families who are considering how the changes may affect continuity should they return to their home country in the future.”

Looking beyond age to assess school readiness

Educators stress that chronological age alone should not determine whether a child begins in FS1 or FS2.

According to O'Regan, the Foundation Stage is a critical period where children develop the foundations for future learning, making it important to consider their overall readiness rather than focusing solely on age.

“Our advice to families is always that every child is unique. The Foundation Stage is a magical time where play and learning come together to build the foundations for a lifelong love of learning.”

To help parents make informed decisions, some schools are inviting prospective families to attend Stay and Play sessions, where children interact with teachers and experience the classroom environment. Families of children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, also meet with the school’s Foundation Stage leadership team to discuss the most suitable starting point.

School readiness assessments have become a key part of the admissions process across many UAE schools.

O'Regan said readiness extends beyond academic skills.

“School readiness extends far beyond academic ability. Our experienced Early Years team considers each child's social, emotional and developmental readiness through observations made during our Stay & Play sessions.”

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai, enrolled children also participate in Stay and Play sessions before class allocations are confirmed.

Cassia said these sessions allow educators to assess children's development holistically.

“This allows our Early Years team to observe each child's school readiness across their academic, social and emotional development, ensuring they are appropriately supported and placed in the learning environment that best meets their needs from the outset.”