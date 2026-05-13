Can UAE travellers get last-minute Schengen Visa appointment?

As UAE residents finalise summer travel plans to Europe, many face the familiar hurdle of finding available Schengen visa appointments amid soaring seasonal demand.

With school holidays and peak summer departures approaching, appointment slots across several European destinations are snapped up within minutes. Travellers anxiously refresh booking portals and join waitlists, hoping for cancellations.

Travel experts say the scramble has intensified over the past few years as international travel demand remains high post-pandemic. Peak seasons now stretch well beyond traditional holiday periods.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Amid the travel rush, visa authorities are also warning residents against fraudulent agents offering “guaranteed” appointments or priority bookings for a fee, stressing that only official channels should be used for visa applications and slot bookings.

Last-minute slots and waitlist systems

An expert at VFS Global, which manages visa services for multiple European embassies in the UAE, highlights that appointment availability is constantly updated online. Applicants should keep checking frequently.

Monaz Billimoria, Regional Head at VFS Global, emphasised that while demand is high, systems are designed to release slots regularly, and some countries now offer waitlist options.

“Available visa appointment slots are reflected on our website. Schengen countries accept applications six months before the intended travel date, and we strongly advise applicants to apply as early as possible to avoid last-minute challenges. It is important to remember that booking appointments on our website is completely free of charge.

“Appointments are released and reflected on the website frequently, so applicants can check for available slots. Select countries even have waitlist solutions that have been introduced, so applicants waiting for an appointment can be informed when slots become available,” said Billimoria.

She added that embassies alone control the supply of appointments and processing timelines, and urged travellers to avoid third-party intermediaries.

Fraud risks and visa rules

With rising competition for slots, experts are also cautioning UAE travellers about fraudulent agents and misleading promises of “guaranteed” appointments.

Billimoria warned that applicants should be careful of scams that exploit urgency during peak seasons.

“We urge applicants to beware of fraudulent entities that promise early appointments or guaranteed visas at an additional cost.”

She also noted the surge in international travel demand over the past two years, especially during peak holiday periods.

“The demand for international travel has grown significantly over the past two years, with peak seasons now extending beyond the traditional summer and winter. We urge applicants to plan their journeys and apply well in advance, particularly ahead of the summer holidays when we expect a surge in applications.”

Visa shopping is an offence

Officials say one of the most effective ways to avoid last-minute stress is early preparation, especially since Schengen visas can be applied for months in advance.

Billimoria elaborated, “When planning a European holiday, securing your Schengen visa well in advance is one of the most important steps. Begin your application as soon as your flights and accommodation are booked, as visas can be applied for up to six months in advance and appointment slots fill quickly. Before applying, confirm the correct visa category on the VFS Global website or the relevant Embassy or Consulate’s site, and ensure you apply to the appropriate country, either where you will spend the most time, or, if your stay is evenly split, the country of first entry.

“Always check current processing timelines directly with official sources, keeping in mind that visa decisions rest solely with the Embassy or Consulate, not VFS Global.”

She also stressed that documentation errors remain a major reason for delays and rejections: "Careful preparation can make the process smoother. Follow the country- and category-specific checklist on the VFS Global website to ensure all documentation is complete, including a passport, valid for at least six months beyond your return date. Book your appointment online on a first-come, first-served basis, and arrive no more than 15 minutes before your appointment on the day of submission. After applying, you can track your application status online until your passport is ready for collection or delivery.”

Documentation errors and strict Schengen rules

Billimoria also addressed the issue of “visa shopping”, which European authorities are increasingly cracking down on.

“There is a Schengen law in place which says you need to apply to the country that you're travelling to or where you're going to be staying for the maximum number of days. They take this rule very strictly.”

She added that strong, consistent documentation is key to avoiding rejection.

“These elements are critical to demonstrating the authenticity of travel plans. Genuine itineraries, confirmed accommodation, valid travel insurance, and proof of sufficient funds all strengthen an application and reduce the likelihood of rejection. Applicants should ensure all documents are accurate, complete, and aligned with the checklist and requirements of the respective embassy or consulate.”

She further noted that even small administrative mistakes can cause delays.

“Incorrect details in the visa application form, such as name (as on passport), passport number and date of birth are other common errors. Select countries require applicants to submit their bank statements, duly attested… not having these bank statements attested is another common error.”