UAE: Scarred by 'broken promises', Palestinians worry if Gaza ceasefire will truly bring peace

As the world watches and waits for the anticipated ceasefire in Gaza, Palestinian expats in Dubai are holding their breath, torn between hope and scepticism. For many, the possibility of peace brings a mix of emotions — relief, anxiety, and cautious optimism.

Fadia M., a 32-year-old secretary, expressed the heavy toll the ongoing conflict has taken on her emotional well-being.

"I’ve been holding my breath since the war started, and this anticipation is almost unbearable. I want to believe that the ceasefire will go through, but it’s hard to trust after so many broken promises," she said.

"If it’s signed, my first priority is to get my parents out of Gaza. I’m already making calls to see what paperwork we’d need, but everything feels so uncertain," Fadia added.

'I can't celebrate yet'

For Omar H., a 45-year-old logistics manager, the idea of a ceasefire brings conflicting emotions.

"The thought of a ceasefire is bittersweet. On one hand, it would mean the end of immediate bloodshed, but on the other hand, will it really address the root issues? I have a family in Gaza who has lost everything — homes, businesses. If the ceasefire holds, my focus will be on sending resources to help them rebuild. But honestly, I can’t celebrate yet," he said.

A chance to reconnect

R.S., a 27-year-old master’s student, is holding onto the possibility of visiting her ancestral home for the first time.

"I’m trying to stay hopeful, but it feels like every time we’re close to peace, something derails it. If this ceasefire is signed, it might finally be my chance to visit Gaza for the first time in my life. I’ve only ever seen it through stories from my parents, and I want to reconnect with that part of me. But first, I need to know it’s safe," she said.

Praying for real change

For Ahmad Y., a 50-year-old accountant, the stakes are deeply personal.