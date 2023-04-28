UAE scam alert: Residents warned against misleading social media ads promising easy money, quick profits

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 11:49 AM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 12:07 PM

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecutor's Office has warned residents to beware of the risks of wire fraud on Friday.

The office has warned community members of being lured into scams which promise quick profits, attractive returns and high rewards. They also mislead the public through online advertising.

The Public Prosecution urged social media users to be vigilant and avoid dealing with unauthorised parties. Such entities use fraudulent methods and advertise themselves across social media.

It also urged the community members to ensure that the entities they deal with have the necessary licenses issued by the relevant authorities in the country to conduct financial activities before dealing with them.

“Wire fraud is a crime punishable by law and exposes its perpetrators to prosecution,” said the Public Prosecution.

“Anyone who unlawfully appropriates for himself or herself or for others a movable asset, a benefit, a document, or the signature of such a document, by using any fraudulent means, by adopting a false name or by assuming an erroneous capacity by means of the information network, an electronic information system or any computer means, shall be punishable by a prison sentence of at least one year and a fine of at least Dh250,000 and at most Dh1,000,000 or one of these two sentences,” it added.

