UAE scam alert: Influencer frustrates conman by 'playing dumb' in phone call; video goes viral

Authorities have time and again warned residents of similar frauds where conmen impersonate government officials

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 4:04 PM

A social media influencer has gone viral for posting an appalling interaction she had with a scam caller.

Posting on TikTok and Instagram, Twinkle Stanly has garnered nearly 4 million views on both platforms combined.

Stanly posted the same video on both platforms (a slightly cropped version on Instagram), in which she is seen interacting with a scammer who seems to be impersonating the police.

The man on the other end of the phone call, starts by reassuring her and telling her that he is from the police. He adds that they are verifying residents' bank accounts as they warns her by saying that she shouldn't share this security code with anyone.

The scammer then asked her to verify her debit card number, and even mentions her bank's name. When he asks her if her card number begins with certain four digits, she 'plays dumb' and says a random number.

He attempts to talk to her patiently and urges her to tell her the number of the card he is asking for. However, she continues to repeat the same digits, to which the man comically says, "you are making drama with me?"

After holding on to her laughter for a little longer, Stanly refuses and repeats the false number yet again – to which he cusses and then hangs up on her.

Social media users have hailed her wit, one even said that she is keeping others safe by wasting the scammers' time.

UAE authorities have time and again warned residents of similar frauds where conmen impersonate government officials.

Earlier today too, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) took to X to issue an advisory. Warning residents of such scams, the authority said: "Beware of fraudulent correspondence and avoid responding to financial transfer requests over the phone or through email claiming to be from MoFA or its employees".

The authority provided a number for residents to get in touch if they encounter a similar scam. Those within the UAE can call 800 444 44, if calling from abroad, the country code (+971) can be added as a prefix.

