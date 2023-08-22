UAE scam alert: Fraudsters target sellers on bank holidays, officials warn

The authority has revealed scammers' methods and offered tips to residents to stay safe

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 1:11 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 2:18 PM

Authorities in the UAE have alerted residents about scammers creating dummy buyers’ accounts online to carry out fraudulent transactions.

Taking to Instagram, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said scammers typically target those selling used bikes or devices (items that do not carry title deeds) on websites.

Once they create dummy accounts online, they establish contact with the sellers. They submit a forged cheque or other financial instruments on bank holidays to the buyer.

By doing so, they ensure that the seller does not cash the cheque on the day. They then receive the product in a place that’s not covered by CCTV cameras or surveillance devices, the ADJD said.

Among the challenges of such transactions is that prosecution of the perpetrators becomes difficult.

The ADJD has offered tips for residents to stay safe:

>> Don’t conclude any sale deals with cheques during official holidays

>> Don’t deliver the item until you receive full payment.

ALSO READ: