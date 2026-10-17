UAE says flights may be impacted by weather fluctuations, low visibility

The General Civil Aviation Authority has said that fluctuations in weather conditions may impact flight travel.

The fluctuations in weather conditions may cause reduced horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE, that may affect some flight operations and result in limited delays.

The authority has said that such impacts are part of the operational challenges associated with these weather conditions.

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Airlines and airport operators are implementing the necessary measures in accordance with established operational procedures and aviation safety requirements, the authority added.

Any updates affecting flight schedules will be communicated by the relevant airlines and airports through their official channels.