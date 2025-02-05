UAE: Saudi man wins $1 million twice in 4 months through Dubai Duty Free draw

In a span of four months, this Saudi man won $1 million twice! Abdulla Alsayed hit the jackpot again after purchasing his winning ticket online on January 22. Alsayed, who bought 30 tickets for Series 490, secured the grand prize with ticket number 0376.

Alsayed, a father of five who works for a real estate company, has regularly participated in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for over 20 years. He first won the coveted draw in September 2024. "I’m so happy for this news! Shukran Dubai Duty Free!" said the 68-year-old.

Namibian national, Paul Jozua Joubert, joined the millionaires' club with Alsayed. Joubert has been participating in Dubai Duty Free draw for the past ten years and finally hit the jackpot of $1 million when he purchased a ticket on January 19. The 52-year-old Namibian from Windhoek is the first from his country to win the big prize.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Joubert, who purchased 4 tickets in Millennium Millionaire Series 489, is a father of two and manages a private game reserve in Namibia. "Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I will continue to participate in your promotion in the hope of making it twice lucky," he said.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and one motorbike.

Julian Lewis, a 73-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz SL 43 AMG (Silicone Grey) car with ticket number 1152, which he purchased online on January 23.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since its inception in 1989, Lewis is the colleague of the first-ever Finest Surprise winner, Simon Simonian, to whom he shared the ticket cost for the Rolls Royce.

Mr. Lewis is a father of three and ran his own business of building materials that he started from his share of money from selling the Rolls Royce back in 1989.

“Thank you very much, Dubai Duty Free! It’s been a long time since I shared a win with my Lebanese colleague, but this time I finally won on my own,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Seyedhesam Mirhejazi, a 39-year-old Iranian national based in Dubai won a BMW 740i M Sport (Brooklyn Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 0793 in the Finest Surprise Series 1909 which he purchased in Concourse B on 26th January.