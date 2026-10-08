UAE, Saudi Arabia agree to develop rail connectivity for goods, cargo

The memorandum seeks to enhance opportunities for infrastructure and energy-sector integration, supporting shared economic interests

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 8 Oct 2026, 9:24 PM
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The UAE and Saudi Arabia's ministers on Thursday signed an agreement in Riyadh to develop rail connectivity between the two countries.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE's Minister of Investment, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy and Industry and Mineral Resources, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation.

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The MoU seeks to facilitate the movement of goods and cargo, and enhance opportunities for infrastructure and energy-sector integration, supporting shared economic interests.

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The agreement sets out general principles for rail connectivity between the two countries and provides for technical and economic studies to support logistics integration, improve supply-chain efficiency, facilitate cross-border trade and transport, and advance economic development and regional integration.

As part of efforts to strengthen infrastructure integration, the memorandum also covers cooperation in electricity interconnection and the exchange and sale of electricity.

It includes technical, economic and environmental feasibility studies to assess interconnection opportunities, as well as coordination with GCC member states on expanding the Gulf electricity interconnection system, supporting energy-system efficiency and enhancing regional connectivity.

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