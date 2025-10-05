  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE, Saudi, 6 other countries welcome Hamas’ steps on Trump’s peace proposal

The foreign ministers also welcomed the announcement by Hamas of its readiness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a transitional Palestinian Administrative Committee

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 1:15 PM

The foreign ministers of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt welcomed the steps taken by Hamas regarding US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war on Gaza, release all hostages, alive or deceased, and the immediate launch of negotiations on implementation mechanisms.

They also welcomed Trump’s call on Israel to immediately stop the bombing and begin implementation of the exchange agreement.

The ministers expressed appreciation for Trump's commitment to establishing peace in the region, and affirmed that such developments represent a opportunity to achieve a ceasefire, and to address the critical conditions that people face in Gaza Strip.

They also welcomed the announcement by Hamas of its readiness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a transitional Palestinian Administrative Committee of independent technocrats.

They emphasised the need for the immediate launch of negotiations to agree on mechanisms to implement the proposal, and address all of its aspects.

The foreign ministers reiterated their joint commitment to support efforts towards the implementation of the proposal and to work for the immediate end of the war on Gaza, an agreement for unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, no displacement of the Palestinian people.

The ministers stressed commitment that no measures should be taken that threaten the security and safety of civilians, the release of hostages, the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza, and unifying Gaza and the West Bank.

A security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides must be reached, in a manner that leads to the full Israeli withdrawal, and to the rebuilding of Gaza, and a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution, they stated.