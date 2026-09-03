Tributes pour in as two-term FNC member Saeed Rashid Al Abdi passes away

After suffering a sudden heart attack at home, Federal National Council member Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Abdi Al Nuaimi passed away on Wednesday, September 2. His demise prompted an outpouring of grief from the UAE’s parliamentary community and residents of Ras Al Khaimah.

He was a two-term member of the Federal National Council, representing Ras Al Khaimah, and had served as chairman of the council’s Finance, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee.

Funeral prayers were scheduled for 8am on Thursday at Mohammed bin Zayed Mosque in Al Hayl, Ras Al Khaimah.

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The late council member won a second consecutive term after topping the emirate’s 2023 FNC election results with 3,866 votes. His parliamentary work included raising issues linked to federal finances, pensions, consumer protection, investment, economic legislation and trade.

He was also known for highlighting the concerns of young people and people of determination, as well as issues affecting vulnerable groups and wider society.

‘A model of dedication’

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, mourned Al Abdi and said the council had lost a committed colleague whose national service had left a lasting impact.

Ghobash described the late member as a model of sincerity and dedication in carrying out his national duty. He said Al Abdi had contributed to the council’s work across two legislative terms since 2019, chaired several committees and participated actively in discussions on matters affecting the country and its citizens.

He expressed his condolences to Al Abdi’s family and relatives, praying that God would grant him mercy and forgiveness and give his loved ones patience and solace.

Remembered for quiet generosity

For many residents of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Abdi’s legacy extended beyond his public office. He was remembered as a man who maintained close relationships with members of his community, particularly elderly residents, and who supported people in need without seeking recognition.

Abdullah Hamad, a Ras Al Khaimah resident who knew him, said Al Abdi regularly visited elderly people in their homes to ask about their needs and welfare.

“He used to visit them at their homes and ask about their needs and what they required,” Hamad said. “He had a close relationship with the people around him and treated them with love.”

Hamad said much of Al Abdi’s charitable work was carried out privately. During Ramadan, he would distribute zakat discreetly, leaving many people unaware of the source of the assistance they received.

He recalled one occasion when he approached Al Abdi about several people who needed financial support. That same night, Al Abdi visited Hamad’s home and gave him money to distribute to them. “That is something I will never forget,” Hamad said.

Hamad added that Al Abdi remained present at Ramadan gatherings, weddings and other social occasions, describing him as a well-liked man with a kind heart who loved people and his country.

‘He spoke for everyone’

Maryam Al Shehhi, who said she had known Al Abdi for nearly 37 years, remembered him as humble, generous and compassionate. She first knew him when he was working at a bank and continued to follow his career through his senior professional and parliamentary roles.

She described him as “a man of respect, good words and a giving hand”, saying he never allowed his position to distance him from ordinary people.

Al Shehhi said his work at the FNC reflected his commitment to speaking for different sections of society, including widows, divorced women, unmarried women, students, children and retirees. “He spoke for everyone and raised his voice for what was right,” she said.

She also recalled his support when her mother was in hospital and later passed away, saying he was among the first people to reach out to the family.

The news of his death, she said, had left the community in shock. “What hurts most is that we have lost a truly good man. Perhaps time will not give us another man like him,” Al Shehhi said.

She added that he had fulfilled his responsibilities with honesty and integrity, kept his word, spoke the truth and never broke a promise.

Parliamentary voice for community concerns

Manar Alshik, who worked with Al Abdi during his 2023 election campaign, said he was particularly keen to raise the challenges facing young people and people of determination and to bring social issues before the council.

She said he was more than a public figure or an FNC member to those who knew him personally, describing him as kind, generous and chivalrous.

“His positive impression remained with everyone who knew him,” she said, recalling the respect expressed by colleagues and members of the public after his passing.

Ibrahim Alsehhi, another Ras Al Khaimah resident, said Al Abdi’s generosity and good character had been evident long before he held public office.

He said the late representative supported community initiatives with financial and moral assistance and, after entering the FNC, used his position to speak for ordinary citizens and help ease their burdens.

“He never spoke merely for himself. Rather, he always spoke on behalf of the ordinary citizen and devoted all his efforts to easing their burdens,” Alsehhi said.