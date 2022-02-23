UAE, Russia foreign ministers discuss friendly relations, strategic partnership

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international developments

By Wam Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 5:13 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the friendship relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a phone call, the two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the depth of friendship between the UAE and Russia, and the two countries' leadership, and highlighted the keenness to enhance the prospects of UAE-Russian cooperation across various fields for the higher good of their peoples.

ALSO READ: