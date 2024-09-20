E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE, Russia explore ways to bolster parliamentary cooperation

The two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary communication on various issues of mutual interest

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 7:07 PM

Maryam bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of FNC, met with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, in Moscow to explore ways of strengthening cooperation between the two houses.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women's Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary communication and cooperation on various issues of mutual interest in parliamentary forums.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE