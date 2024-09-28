UAE: Running out of lunchbox ideas? How to prepare healthy school meals kids will love

File Photo

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 8:11 AM

​​​​It's the weekend and parents are planning on preparing nutritious and appealing lunchboxes for their children. With the return to classrooms and bustling playgrounds, the focus on balanced meals has never been more critical. Many parents are seeking expert advice to navigate this essential task, ensuring their kids receive the nourishment they need while enjoying their meals.

Raghda Adi, a clinical dietician at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, shared her insights on creating the perfect lunchbox. She told Khaleej Times: “A healthy lunchbox should strike a balance between protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats.

Raghda Adi

She recommends options like chicken or hummus for protein, whole-grain wraps for sustained energy, and an array of fresh fruits and veggies for essential vitamins. “Nuts or nut butters are great for healthy fats, while snacks like cheese or yogurt can add a calcium boost.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, she cautioned parents about foods that can spoil easily during long school days. “Avoid mayo-based salads or unrefrigerated dairy products,” she advised. “These can grow bacteria quickly, especially in warm weather. Instead, pack whole fruits, cut veggies, nut butters, whole-grain crackers, or popcorn, which remain safe and nutritious even after hours outside.”

Here are the real experiences from UAE mums:

Shamsa Alteneiji, an urban planner and mother of two young boys, shared her approach to ensuring her children enjoy balanced meals. “I prepare meals with a mix of protein, vegetables, and whole grains to keep things interesting,” she said. “I also involve my children in meal selection, which makes them more excited about what they eat.”

Addressing challenges, Shamsa emphasized the importance of choosing items that stay fresh longer. “I use insulated lunchboxes to keep food at the right temperature and avoid quick-spoil foods,” she noted, adding that she is careful about any potential allergens.

Content creator Mahra Alawadhi echoed similar sentiments in her journey as a mother. “Preparing a child’s lunchbox can be confusing,” she explained. “I focus on balanced meals and variety to keep things enjoyable. I also use insulated bags with ice packs to ensure food stays fresh.”