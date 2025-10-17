  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Ajman Ruler performs Salat Al Istisqa, prays for rain

He performed the prayer at the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Mosque in Ajman

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 5:53 PM

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, performed the Salat Al Istisqa (rain-seeking prayer) today at Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Mosque in Ajman, following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad in performing the prayer to seek rainfall, and in response to the call of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold the prayer across all mosques in the country.

Performing the prayer alongside him were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department; as well as several sheikhs, senior officials, and worshippers from among citizens and residents.

Following the prayer, the imam and worshippers raised their hands in supplication, asking Allah Almighty to send down rain as a mercy, to benefit the people, the land, and all creatures, making it beneficial and not harmful. They also prayed for Allah to protect the UAE’s leadership, guide them to all that pleases Him, and to have mercy upon the late Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and the founding leaders, granting them His paradise and eternal reward.