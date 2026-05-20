UAE President orders release of 956 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 956 inmates from penal and correctional facilities across the country ahead of Eid Al Adha, as a humanitarian gesture to promote compassion and social cohesion.

Inmates serving sentences in various cases will be released as part of the initiative. The President will pay the financial obligations they incurred during their sentences.

The decision comes ahead of Eid Al Adha and reflects what officials described as a broader humanitarian approach focused on strengthening family bonds, supporting social stability, and reinforcing forgiveness and solidarity within society.

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The pardoning of prisoners is consistent with the UAE Rulers' tradition of issuing pardons and humanitarian gestures during major religious and national occasions, particularly those aimed at giving individuals a chance to re-integrate into society.

The move benefits hundreds of families across the country and beyond, allowing released inmates to return to their communities and resume normal life with fewer financial burdens. The initiatives enhance social harmony and reflect the leadership’s continued emphasis on rehabilitation and second chances within the justice system.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman has also orderd the release of 230 inmates ahead of the Islamic feast. In Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of the emirate, has directed the release of 227 prisoners.