UAE Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Munira bint Mohammed

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency, Dr Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, coronavirus, Covid-19

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 10:00 PM

The Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Princess Munira bint Mohammed bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The courts of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourned the passing of Princess Munira bint Mohammed in separate statements today.

They also extended their sympathies to King Salman and asked Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in Paradise.

The crown princes and deputy rulers have also expressed their grief and condoled with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.