'To all who call UAE home': President extends Eid Al Adha greetings, prays for peace

As residents across the UAE gathered early on Wednesday for Eid Al Adha prayers, the UAE President extended greetings marking the holy occasion and sending a message of unity and blessings.

In a message shared on the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered congratulations to the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens, residents, and Muslims around the world. He performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning.

He extended his greetings to "all those who call the UAE home," underscoring a message of shared belonging that resonates strongly during Eid Al Adha, a time that emphasises unity, compassion, and community. His words reflect the UAE’s inclusive ethos — often expressed in his statement that “In the UAE, everyone is Emirati” — which takes on added significance during the festival, as families and communities from across nationalities come together in prayer, reflection, and celebration.

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In his message, the UAE President said, "We pray that God bestows his blessings on our nation and grants peace, stability, and prosperity to all.”

The focus on “peace, stability, and prosperity” carries added meaning during Eid Al Adha, a festival rooted in sacrifice, gratitude, and compassion. It ties the spiritual significance of the occasion with the UAE's governance message of prioritising harmony within a diverse population and reinforcing the idea that national progress is inseparable from regional calm and global cooperation.

Across the UAE, mosques saw large congregations of worshippers participating in Eid prayers, followed by greetings exchanged among families and communities as the festive celebrations began.