UAE Rulers congratulate Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on revolution anniversary day

The UAE's President on Thursday congratulated the Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the anniversary of the July 23 Revolution.

The nation's leader sent a message of congratulations to his Egyptian counterpart on the occasion of the 1952 Revolution, which transitioned Egypt into an independent republic.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Egyptian President and to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

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Sharjah's Ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, also congratulated the leader on the special occasion.