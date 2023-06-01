UAE royal lands in Amman to attend Jordan Crown Prince's wedding

The VIP guest list for the event includes members of several European and Asian royal families as well

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Amman to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Saudi national Rajwa Khaled Al Saif, on behalf of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The VIP guest list for the event includes US First Lady Jill Biden, White House climate envoy John Kerry and members of several European and Asian royal families.

As per reports, the King and Queen of Malaysia; the King and Queen of The Netherlands; Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland; King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía of Spain; Prince Sebastien of Luxembourg; Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway; Hisako, Princess Takamado and her daughter, Princess Tsuguko of Takamado, of Japan have been invited.

