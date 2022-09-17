UAE: Royal family member steps in to save stray dogs centre from closing down

More than 850 animals in the shelter were in danger of losing their home

Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 3:36 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 4:25 PM

A stray animal shelter, which was on the brink of closing down, has got a new lease of life after a Royal family member came to its rescue.

The Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain, had recently put out a instagram post informing benefactors and well-wishers that it had received a one-year notice period for eviction.

The post quickly gained traction, receiving over 21,000 views, with several viewers tagging members of the Royal families seeking their help.

The shelter said in the post that "872 shelter dogs, 4 wonky donkeys and 15 cats" would be left homeless if the centre closed down.

However, in less than 24 hours, the animal shelter put up another post saying that a member of the Royal family had stepped in to offer their support.

The post stated that the Municipality and the shelter had come to an agreement and the eviction had been called off.

"Thank you to the Umm Al Quwain Municipality and the Royal Family for recognising and validating the work that Stray Dogs Centre does in the community," the post stated, expressing gratitude to the Royal.

Signing off, Amirah from the animal centre wrote: "Tonight I can rest easy knowing that the doggies, donkeys and cats are safe."

