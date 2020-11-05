UAE royal family member passes away, Sheikh Khalifa mourns

The Emirate launches a unified app and extensive platform to improve access to a wide range of services
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourned the late Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, who passed away Thursday morning.
His Highness expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the deceased, asking the Almighty to grant her the mercy and dwell in her spaciousness and to inspire her family, her relatives, and the Al Nahyan family, the grace of patience and solace.
