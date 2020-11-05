UAE royal family member passes away, Sheikh Khalifa mourns

Abu Dhabi - The President expresses his sincere condolences.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourned the late Sheikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, who passed away Thursday morning.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the deceased, asking the Almighty to grant her the mercy and dwell in her spaciousness and to inspire her family, her relatives, and the Al Nahyan family, the grace of patience and solace.