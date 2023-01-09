UAE: Road to Al Suhub rest area closed after rock-fall in Khor Fakkan

Assuming that she dropped it somewhere during a traffic accident back in her home country, she did not submit a missing report to the city's authorities
The Sharjah Police on Sunday announced the temporary closure of the road leading to Al Suhub Rest Area in Khor Fakkan following falling rocks blocked the street path. The rock fall was caused by strong rains in the area.
In a series of tweets, the police confirmed that all visitors to the rest house are safe and there is nothing to worry about. Authorities are clearing the rocks to open a part of the road to bring the visitors down, reports on Arabic media said, quoting officials.
Known as Cloud Lounge, the popular destination was closed last year in July for one week because of unstable weather conditions.
The mountain-side rest stop, which towers 600 metres above sea level was opened for public in 2021. A 5.63-kilometre road winds up to the rest house and offers a panoramic view of the coastal city of Khor Fakkan.
