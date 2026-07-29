UAE traffic deaths near 'all-time low', down 74% since 2011

Road traffic fatalities in the UAE have fallen by 74 per cent since 2011, with authorities attributing the decline to stricter enforcement, advanced technology, improved infrastructure and sustained road safety campaigns.

The ministry stated that the progress was driven by a comprehensive road safety framework based on stronger governance, updated legislation, artificial intelligence-powered monitoring systems, continuous infrastructure improvements and nationwide awareness initiatives.

Sudden swerving, according to a report by the Ministry of Interior, emerged as the leading cause of traffic accidents in the UAE last year, responsible for nearly one in six crashes on the country’s roads.

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The data revealed that sudden swerving, which is often the result of missed exits, impatience, or lack of attention caused 905 accidents in 2025, making it the single biggest cause for crashes nationwide.

The Ministry of Interior in a high-level road safety meeting held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, highlighted the drop in fatalities. The UAE also presented its national efforts to improve road safety, protect road users and reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries.

Near 'all-time low'

Road safety experts said the decline reflects a long-term shift in the UAE’s approach to managing road risks, with improvements seen across enforcement, vehicle monitoring and driver awareness.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, told Khaleej Times that the latest figures should be viewed in the context of the country’s wider road safety progress.

“Fatality numbers hover near the 'all-time low' which we witnessed in 2022. The long-term trend is remarkable, as the last time the UAE reported more than 1,000 traffic fatalities was in the year 2008 (1,072), resulting in a 67 per cent drop of road fatalities over the last 15 years,” Edelmann said.

In Dubai, road safety indicators have also improved significantly over the past two decades. Figures released showed that the emirate’s road fatality rate fell by more than 91 per cent, from 21.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 2024.

During the same period, pedestrian fatalities dropped from 9.5 to 0.3 per 100,000 people, while the combined rate of fatalities and serious injuries declined from 36.2 to 4. The death rate per 10,000 registered vehicles also decreased from 4.2 to 0.45.

A McKinsey & Company study commissioned by the Roads and Transport Authority found that Dubai’s road fatality rate declined from 21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2006 to 1.8 in 2024, following years of investment in smart traffic systems, road design and safety infrastructure.

New initiatives

Authorities are continuing to invest in technology, enforcement and education programmes to maintain the downward trend in road deaths.

In Dubai, police are developing new traffic management and safety initiatives, including unified smart systems for processing violations, digital platforms linked to driver behaviour monitoring and advanced traffic operation tools.

With population growth, increasing vehicle numbers and emerging mobility technologies creating new road safety challenges, Dubai Police has said it is working towards its 2033 vision of achieving zero road fatalities.

Nationwide, authorities continue to focus on improving driver behaviour, expanding smart monitoring systems and strengthening awareness campaigns.