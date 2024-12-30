UAE: Road closures announced for New Year celebrations in Ras Al Khaimah

The emirate's longest firework and laser drone show will see iconic symbols of Ras Al Khaimah’s natural and cultural heritage formed in the sky
As Ras Al Khaimah gets ready to usher in 2025 with its longest firework and laser drone show, offering free entry to the NYE festival, authorities have announced road closures to prepare for the celebrations.
The closures will start at 2pm on December 31, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command announced. The four areas where motorists can expect road closures include: Emirates Roundabout, Union Bridge, Al Hamra Roundabout, and Cove Rotana Bridge.
Here are maps and images of the road closures:
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah urged the public to use alternate routes during the period of road closure.
With Ras Al Khaimah's 15-minute show, the emirate aims to set more world records this year, as the display unfolds in three acts.
The show, which will see fireworks and laser drones light up the night sky, will see iconic symbols of Ras Al Khaimah’s natural and cultural heritage formed by a combination of drone artistry with creative laser technology.
