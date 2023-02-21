UAE: Road closures announced for cycling tour tomorrow

Entering a new era of autonomy, the state-owned company is bringing to market state-of-the-art solutions across air, land, and maritime domains
In conjunction with its hosting of the UAE Tour 2023, Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that it will be closing certain routes for the tour today, February 22.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes in the emirate. The road closures will begin at 12pm, and routes will be opened up only once the race has passed through.
The UAE Tour will once again see the world’s top male cyclists descend on the Middle East for seven days of incredible road racing. The first edition of the tour began in 2019, and saw cyclists take the professional Peloton across seven stages of racing throughout the country.
This year, the route for the 2023 men’s tour will start and end in Abu Dhabi, with riders tackling aried terrain in the UAE as they pass significant Emirati landmarks over the week.
ALSO READ:
Entering a new era of autonomy, the state-owned company is bringing to market state-of-the-art solutions across air, land, and maritime domains
AI offers a lot in terms of efficiency, better decision-making, and perception; however, the man in front of the machine makes the final decision
The victims of the blaze praised the help extended by the Red Crescent teams and the efforts made by concerned authorities in the emirate to ensure their safety
They were transported in advanced vehicles equipped with special cranes to carry wheelchairs, as well as designated seats for those accompanying passengers
The country has introduced 3 plants over the past few years with capacities of 420 gallons per day, which is a 25% increase in terms of total installed capacity
The country conducted 13 cloud-seeding missions within a week in January 2023 alone, which resulted in heavy downpours for a few days
The emirate's Judicial Department further revealed that it successfully resolved 63 per cent of the family disputes submitted for its consideration last year
Visitors, for whom guided tours are available, are not required to book tickets to attend services