UAE: Road closures announced for cycling tour tomorrow

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 12:33 PM

In conjunction with its hosting of the UAE Tour 2023, Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that it will be closing certain routes for the tour today, February 22.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes in the emirate. The road closures will begin at 12pm, and routes will be opened up only once the race has passed through.

The UAE Tour will once again see the world’s top male cyclists descend on the Middle East for seven days of incredible road racing. The first edition of the tour began in 2019, and saw cyclists take the professional Peloton across seven stages of racing throughout the country.

This year, the route for the 2023 men’s tour will start and end in Abu Dhabi, with riders tackling aried terrain in the UAE as they pass significant Emirati landmarks over the week.

