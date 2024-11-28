UAE: Road closure announced for parade rehearsal in Ras Al Khaimah

RAK Police said the main road at Corniche Al Qawasim will be closed for two hours
The Ras Al Khaimah Police will conduct a rehearsal for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Parade. The rehearsal involving military units will lead to closure of the main road at Corniche Al Qawasim.
The road will be closed for two hours — from 8.30am to 10.30m — on Friday when the rehearsal will be held.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police has urged the public to take alternative routes during the road closure.
Meanwhile, the General Command of the Police of Um Al-Qaywin announced that the military parade to mark the UAE's 53rd Union Day celebrations, on Friday, will be held at 4pm in front of the Al Khor Garden. It welcomed people to the celebrations.
