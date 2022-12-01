UAE: Road closure announced for National Day parade today

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 1:11 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 1:24 PM

The Ajman Police have announced that the emirate's Al Safia Street will be closed for a few hours today for the force's 51st National Day parade.

The parade will take place from 2pm to 6pm today, December 1. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during this period, the police said.

With the Emirates painted in a sea of red, green, black and white, various events and shows have started taking place to mark the UAE's 51st National Day.

This morning, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command conducted their own parade on the Qawasim Corniche. Motorists had been asked to avoid the route from 8am to 11am.

On Tuesday, hundreds of visitors and tourists gathered at Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard to witness Dubai Police's parade that saw supercars and armoured vehicles rolling down the streets.

ALSO READ: