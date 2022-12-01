UAE: Road closure announced for National Day parade today

Outdoor cinema, camel rides and food trucks in Abu Dhabi: Things to check out at popular park on UAE National Day
The venue has put up a host of family friendly activities on December 2 and 3
The Ajman Police have announced that the emirate's Al Safia Street will be closed for a few hours today for the force's 51st National Day parade.
The parade will take place from 2pm to 6pm today, December 1. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during this period, the police said.
With the Emirates painted in a sea of red, green, black and white, various events and shows have started taking place to mark the UAE's 51st National Day.
This morning, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command conducted their own parade on the Qawasim Corniche. Motorists had been asked to avoid the route from 8am to 11am.
On Tuesday, hundreds of visitors and tourists gathered at Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard to witness Dubai Police's parade that saw supercars and armoured vehicles rolling down the streets.
ALSO READ:
The venue has put up a host of family friendly activities on December 2 and 3
President Droupadi Murmu, in turn, expressed her wishes that the people of the UAE achieve further growth and prosperity
Ahead of the country's 51st National Day, we take a look at some of the new regulations that improved lives of Emiratis and expats
One of them is planning to buy a plot of land, while another is about to get a new car and a gold necklace for his wife
Leaders deliver touching tributes praying for the country's martyrs, and remembering them with pride and gratitude
Pakistan-UAE is one of the busiest air routes as South Asian nationals account for the second largest expatriate community in the UAE – totalling around 1.6 million
Earlier the rover was supposed to be launched on 22 November, then on 28 November followed by a new launch date of 30 November 2022
The mission's launch, which was to take place on Thursday, has been delayed due to technical reasons