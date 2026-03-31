UAE to review remote learning before two-week period ends; student safety top priority

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Saif Al Dhaheri, Spokesperson of the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, explained that before the two-week remote learning period ends, the same team will reconvene to reassess the situation — the same mechanism used during COVID-19.

He stressed that protecting students and the wider community remains the top priority.

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Comprehensive Crisis Management Strategy

On the Arab Cast podcast, Al Dhaheri outlined the UAE’s robust approach to handling the current exceptional circumstances.

He emphasised that the nation is managing the crisis with high intelligence, professionalism, and a model of excellence. He classified the current situation as an exceptional circumstance affecting economic, health, environmental, and social aspects, with the primary mission being to minimise this impact and ensure the continuity of normal services.

“The crisis today is merely an incident that will not last forever; it has a beginning, passes through stages, and then ends. Today, if we evaluate our work and efforts through joint coordination among participating entities, there is exemplary work across all sectors so far.”

The UAE’s crisis management framework is built on three foundational layers:

Institutional Resilience: The continuous, routine work of state institutions to maintain operational capacity, which intensifies during emergencies.

Community Awareness: The active participation of the public and their adherence to unified media messages and official guidelines.

Swift Decision-Making: The ability to make rapid, informed decisions, such as implementing remote learning and ensuring the continuity of vital services.

Al Dhaheri noted that the UAE’s proactive planning, which includes national exercises and scenario testing during times of peace, has been crucial.

He cited specific pre-existing plans, such as those for pandemics (like COVID-19), which ensure all entities know their responsibilities.

He also highlighted the UAE’s exceptional track record, noting that the country’s crisis management model is studied globally.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE ranked first globally for nearly three years in its comprehensive handling of the crisis, from vaccinations to testing and procedures.

Education and private sector directives

Addressing concerns about the duration of remote learning, Al Dhaheri reassured parents that the educational environment is fully prepared for both in-person and remote formats.

The decision to extend or conclude the two-week remote learning period will be based on rigorous evaluations by the same specialised team.

“Our main concern is protecting the community; this is the primary goal and utmost priority. Therefore, we must protect our children in schools.”

Regarding the private sector, the Authority has provided general guidelines, particularly advising against outdoor work in exposed areas to prevent injuries from falling debris.

However, the final decision to transition to remote work is left to the discretion of regulatory bodies, such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, based on their specific assessments.

“We left it to the legislative and regulatory institutions, but we set general guidelines that exposed work that currently must be considered and re-evaluated.”

Advanced early warning system and public safety

A significant portion of the discussion focused on the UAE’s advanced early warning system. Al Dhaheri highlighted that the UAE was the first country in the Gulf and wider region to adopt such a system, doing so around 2014-2015, at a time when similar systems only existed in Europe and the United States.

He noted that other countries in the region only began implementing comparable systems afterward, underscoring the UAE’s pioneering role in emergency preparedness.

“The UAE was the first country in the region to have an early warning system like this. It was only present in European countries and the United States before we adopted it.”

The system is highly targeted, sending alerts only to specific geographic areas facing potential threats, thereby preventing unnecessary nationwide panic.

Al Dhaheri recalled that this same system proved its effectiveness previously when it was used to broadcast messages during the National Sterilisation Programme during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must know that the system is not just phones; it is an integrated system including television, radio, digital screens, and loudspeakers.”

Al Dhaheri explained a recent adjustment to the alert system by lowering the alarm volume during nighttime hours. This decision was driven by feedback monitored 24/7 by the Joint National Media Cell.

Recognising the distress loud alarms caused to the elderly and children while sleeping, the authority reduced the volume.

Since residents are already indoors and away from exposed areas at night, a lower tone sufficiently alerts them without causing undue panic.

“We decided to lower the alert level from the first tier to lower tiers with a softer tone because everyone is in their homes.”

Economic stability and health indicators

Al Dhaheri emphasised the stability of the UAE’s economic and health sectors during the crisis. He pointed out the sustainability of supply chains, assuring the public that all goods and food supplies remain readily available in the markets.

On the health front, he highlighted that the rate of injuries and fatalities resulting from the aggression is exceptionally low, nearly zero per cent, especially when compared to other countries facing similar conflicts.

This low rate is a strong indicator of the effectiveness of the UAE’s defence and interception systems.

Future readiness and scenario planning

Looking ahead, the UAE remains prepared for various contingencies. While noting positive diplomatic movements and negotiations, Al Dhaheri stressed that the internal focus remains on community stability, maintaining essential services, and reflecting a transparent image of the UAE.

The National Operations Center operates around the clock, analysing military, diplomatic, and political inputs to develop roadmaps for multiple scenarios, including potential airspace closures or disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We analyse all matters internally and set a roadmap for them. What if the duration extends? What do we do? Everything is on the table.”

Al Dhaheri emphasised the critical role of the UAE’s leadership, particularly the President, whose unwavering support, presence, and swift decision-making continue to be the cornerstone of the nation’s stability and resilience during crises.